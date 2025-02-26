Deebo Samuel News: Expected to be traded

Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, 49ers GM John Lynch said the team plans to honor Samuel's wish for a trade, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

"He's asked for a fresh start, and I think we're going to honor that," Lynch said. "He is a great player; I think often one of my favorite draft picks of my time. He makes plays and he makes game-changing plays. Everything is good. ... But it probably makes sense. We're having conversations so we'll see where that goes." Samuel is entering the final year of his contract and carries a $15.9 million cap number. He looked sluggish at times in 2024, finishing the season with just 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a career-worst 44.7 receiving yards per game. His 9.1 rushing yards per game were also Samuel's fewest since an injury-shortened 2020 season. He recently turned 29 years old in January and is unlikely to fetch anything more than a mid-round pick in a trade.