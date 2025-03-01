Deebo Samuel News: Heading to D.C.

The 49ers are trading Samuel to Washington for a fifth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An offseason trade for Samuel had been anticipated since San Francisco granted the wideout and his agent permission to find a trade partner in early February. The domino finally fell Saturday with the report that Samuel is headed to Washington to join an upstart Commanders club that advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season. The 2021 first-team All-Pro will now catch passes from 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels while forming a dynamic wideout duo alongside Terry McLaurin. It remains to be seen how much Samuel will be used out of the backfield as he was in San Francisco, but regardless the move gives Samuel a fresh start following a disappointing 2024 regular season during which he caught just 51 of 81 targets for 670 yards and three touchdowns while adding 136 yards on 42 carries and one touchdown. He also contributed as a kick returner, taking 17 returns for 533 yards.