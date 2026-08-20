Deebo Samuel News: One catch in preseason debut
Samuel brought in one of two targets for four yards in the 49ers' 41-17 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday night.
Samuel and the rest of the healthy 49ers offensive starters were out there for the team's opening possession, and the veteran wideout ended up recording his first catch in a San Francisco uniform since Week 17 of the 2024 season. His reception came on the Niners' first play from scrimmage, and the 30-year-old figures to play a prominent role in the air attack throughout the 2026 season alongside new No. 1 receiver Mike Evans (quadriceps) and fellow offseason addition Christian Kirk (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deebo Samuel See More
-
Team Previews
NFC West Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel ChangesYesterday
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: 2026 Preseason Rankings Changes2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update3 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 13 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deebo Samuel See More