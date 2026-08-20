Deebo Samuel News: One catch in preseason debut

Samuel brought in one of two targets for four yards in the 49ers' 41-17 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Samuel and the rest of the healthy 49ers offensive starters were out there for the team's opening possession, and the veteran wideout ended up recording his first catch in a San Francisco uniform since Week 17 of the 2024 season. His reception came on the Niners' first play from scrimmage, and the 30-year-old figures to play a prominent role in the air attack throughout the 2026 season alongside new No. 1 receiver Mike Evans (quadriceps) and fellow offseason addition Christian Kirk (calf).