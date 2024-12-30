Deebo Samuel News: Scores short TD on MNF
Samuel brought in his only target for a five-yard touchdown while adding 16 rushing yards on three attempts in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.
Samuel saw his usage drop back down to levels seen during his horrid second-half slump, but a short touchdown grab helped salvage what would have been a rough fantasy outing. The underperforming superstar carries a 51-670-3 receiving line into the final week of the regular season to go along with 134 rushing yards and a fourth score in 15 starts this year. Samuel will have one more chance to up his offseason free agency bid in Sunday's road tilt against the Cardinals.
