Deebo Samuel News: Shut down by Seahawks

Samuel had four receptions (seven targets) for 22 yards while losing one yard on his only rushing attempt in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Samuel was blanketed by the Seahawks' athletic secondary with George Kittle (hamstring) inactive and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) done for the season. For reference, Samuel feasted on the Seahawks for 117 yards and a touchdown back in Week 6 when the receiving corps was at full strength. If Kittle is good to go for Week 12 after almost being able to suit up Sunday, then San Francisco's offense will look more like we have become accustomed to. Even if the star tight end doesn't play, fantasy managers are starting Samuel against the Packers next Sunday regardless.