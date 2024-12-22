Deebo Samuel News: Wakes up in Week 16

Samuel caught seven of nine targets for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 29-17 loss to Miami.

Samuel finally broke out of the worst slump of his professional career by recording his best fantasy score to date in 2024. The dual-threat receiver also finished with his most rushing yards in a game this year with San Francisco being forced to start a running back (Patrick Taylor) who began the year on the practice squad. It is worth noting that Samuel needed to have his right wrist examined briefly by the medical staff in the second half of Sunday's loss, but he promptly returned to action and finished the contest without issue. With a strong performance under his belt, fantasy managers who may have benched Samuel during his horrid slump can feel better about reinserting the fantasy star into lineups against Detroit next Monday.