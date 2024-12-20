DeeJay Dallas Injury: Questionable due to illness

Dallas didn't practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals placed running back Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve last week and now won't have position mate Trey Benson (ankle) available for Week 16. That left Dallas as the only other RB on the active roster aside from starter James Conner, but the former now is under the weather two days before a game. If Dallas isn't able to suit up Sunday, Michael Carter and Tony Jones are eligible to be elevated from the practice squad, but such transactions will need to occur by Saturday afternoon.