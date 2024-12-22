DeeJay Dallas News: Active Sunday

Dallas (illness) is listed as active Sunday at Carolina, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dallas came down with an illness late during Week 16 prep and didn't practice Friday, but it won't stop him from being available to the Cardinals offense this weekend. The backfield won't have the services of Emari Demercado (back, IR) or Trey Benson (ankle, inactive) on Sunday, so Dallas and the elevated Michael Carter will be the RB options behind starter James Conner. Dallas has eight carries for 27 yards on the season.