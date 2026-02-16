DeeJay Dallas News: Re-ups with Jags

Jacksonville re-signed Dallas on Monday.

Dallas appeared in six total regular-season games between Carolina and Jacksonville in 2025, in which span he rushed twice for 21 yards and failed to secure his only target. He also logged 12 kickoff returns for 321 yards. Dallas ended the 2025 campaign on the Jaguars' roster but he was made a healthy scratch for the team's sole postseason contest, a wild-card round loss to the Bills. If the Jaguars opt to let Travis Etienne depart as a free agent this offseason, Dallas could find himself competing for an interesting depth role.