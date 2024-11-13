DeForest Buckner Injury: Begins Week 11 prep with absence
Buckner didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.
Buckner played a season-high 57 defensive snaps and recorded eight total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but he may have hurt his foot in the process. The veteran defensive tackle will look to put in a full practice by Friday to help erase any concerns about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.
