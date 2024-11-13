DeForest Buckner Injury: Begins week with DNP
Buckner (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Buckner played a season-high 57 defensive snaps and recorded eight total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but it appears he sustained a foot injury in the process. The veteran defensive tackle likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 11, when the Colts take on the Jets.
