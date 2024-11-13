Fantasy Football
DeForest Buckner Injury: Begins week with DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Buckner (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Buckner played a season-high 57 defensive snaps and recorded eight total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but it appears he sustained a foot injury in the process. The veteran defensive tackle likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation either Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 11, when the Colts take on the Jets.

DeForest Buckner
Indianapolis Colts
