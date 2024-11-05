Fantasy Football
DeForest Buckner headshot

DeForest Buckner News: Puts up another sack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Buckner recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Buckner has notched a sack in each game since returning from a five-game stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Considering he hasn't lost a step and is still handling a significant snap share -- 60 and 76 percent the last two weeks, respectively -- Buckner should be considered a solid DL start moving forward.

DeForest Buckner
Indianapolis Colts
