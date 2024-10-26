Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeForest Buckner headshot

DeForest Buckner News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

The Colts activated Buckner (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, in advance of Sunday's divisional matchup at Houston.

Buckner has missed five games since being placed on IR due to a high-ankle sprain sustained Week 2, and he's now all clear for Sunday's game against the Texans. The Colts have lifted Buckner's initial 'questionable' designation for Week 8 action entirely, indicating that the star defensive tackle is ready to handle his usual starting workload.

DeForest Buckner
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News