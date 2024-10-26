DeForest Buckner News: Ready to rock
The Colts activated Buckner (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, in advance of Sunday's divisional matchup at Houston.
Buckner has missed five games since being placed on IR due to a high-ankle sprain sustained Week 2, and he's now all clear for Sunday's game against the Texans. The Colts have lifted Buckner's initial 'questionable' designation for Week 8 action entirely, indicating that the star defensive tackle is ready to handle his usual starting workload.