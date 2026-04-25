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Deion Burks News: Picked by Colts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 5:04pm

The Colts selected Burks in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 254th overall.

No one would have thought anything of it if the Colts had taken Burks in the fourth round rather than the seventh, so this can only be seen as a close to the ideal end-of-draft selection. Burks' lack of production at Purdue and Oklahoma generally indicates a limitation in his wide receiver skill set, but if the weak parts of his game ever improve then he has the athleticism to become quite useful. Small as he is at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Burks' athleticism is loud -- his 4.30-second 40-yard dash, 42.5-inch vertical jump and 131-inch broad jump are all well above the 90th percentile for wide receivers.

Deion Burks
Indianapolis Colts
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