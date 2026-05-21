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Deion Hankins News: Hits waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Bears waived Hankins (shoulder/quadriceps) on Thursday.

Hankins no longer carries an injury designation, so he'll be ready to go at his next landing spot. The 25-year-old running back spent his rookie 2025 season on the Bears' injured reserve. He's an interesting player at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, but he finished with just 4.4 YPC and two touchdowns in his sixth college season in 2024.

Deion Hankins
 Free Agent
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