Deion Hankins News: Signs with Chicago

The Bears signed Hankins as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Hankins spent six years in college, playing his first five years at UTEP before transferring to Texas State for the 2024 season. Across 13 games, Hankins rushed 62 times for 272 yards and two touchdowns. However, he didn't catch a pass and profiles as a between-the-tackles grinder. Hankins faces an uphill battle to win a roster spot in Chicago.