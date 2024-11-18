Fantasy Football
Deion Jennings headshot

Deion Jennings Injury: Dropped by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

The Ravens waived Jennings (undisclosed) from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jennings, an undrafted rookie linebacker from Rutgers, had been placed on injured reserve in late August and was set to miss the entirety of 2024 before being waived Monday. The 24-year-old is now free to sign elsewhere once he proves he's moved past his undisclosed injury.

Deion Jennings
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
