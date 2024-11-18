Deion Jennings Injury: Dropped by Baltimore

The Ravens waived Jennings (undisclosed) from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jennings, an undrafted rookie linebacker from Rutgers, had been placed on injured reserve in late August and was set to miss the entirety of 2024 before being waived Monday. The 24-year-old is now free to sign elsewhere once he proves he's moved past his undisclosed injury.