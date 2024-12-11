Deion Jennings News: Past injury
Jennings (undisclosed) worked out with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The 24-year-old linebacker was placed on the Ravens' injured reserve list in late August before being waived by the team in mid-November. His tryout with the Buccaneers on Wednesday suggests that he's recovered from his undisclosed injury and could land on the Tampa Bay's practice squad if the workout goes well.
Deion Jennings
Free Agent
