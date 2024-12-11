Fantasy Football
Deion Jennings News: Past injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Jennings (undisclosed) worked out with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker was placed on the Ravens' injured reserve list in late August before being waived by the team in mid-November. His tryout with the Buccaneers on Wednesday suggests that he's recovered from his undisclosed injury and could land on the Tampa Bay's practice squad if the workout goes well.

