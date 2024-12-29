Deion Jones News: Elevated from practice squad

Jones is active for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The inside linebacker will be making his debut with Tampa Bay. Jones recorded five seasons of more than 100 tackles with the Falcons between 2016 and 2021, but his snap counts and production dipped with the Browns and Panthers in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The veteran will enter Sunday as a backup to starters K.J. Britt and Lavonte David on the inside.