Dell Pettus News: Impresses during rookie campaign

Pettus recorded 34 total tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defended two passes over 17 games in 2024.

Pettus, an undrafted rookie from Troy, contributed on defense and special teams during his first season with New England, playing 554 total snaps (325 defensive and 229 on special teams). He started one game in place of Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) in 2024, recording nine total tackles on just 69 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps. Pettus is under contract through the 2026 season, so he's expected to remain in New England next year and compete for a depth role in the team's secondary throughout the offseason.