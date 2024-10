Pettus recorded nine tackles (six solo) in the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Pettus filled in for the inactive Jabrill Peppers (shoulder/personal) versus Miami and played 69 percent of the defensive snaps. The nine tackles were the first nine of Pettus' career after he went undrafted out of Troy. With Peppers facing legal troubles, Pettus could be in for an extended stay in the starting lineup.