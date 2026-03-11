Del'Shawn Phillips News: Special-teams ace stays with Bolts

The Chargers are re-signing Phillips to a two-year, $7.5 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Phillips suited up for all 17 of Los Angeles' regular-season games in 2025 as well as the team's wild-card round loss to New England, operating as a depth option at linebacker and a key playmaker on special teams. As Pelissero notes, Phillips led the league in special teams tackles in 2025, earning second-team All-Pro honors. He'll work to continue making plays on special teams over the next two seasons.