Demani Richardson News: Double-digit stops in Week 8

Richardson recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

Richardson had played zero defensive snaps while being active for four of the Panthers' seven games before Week 8. The Texas A&M product then played all 72 of Carolina's defensive snaps in Sunday's loss and was the team's leading tackler. Carolina is dealing with injuries to Jammie Robinson (knee), Nick Scott (hamstring) and Jordan Fuller (hamstring) at the moment; however, Richardson will likely continue to see plenty of work with the Panthers' first-team defense if he plays as he did in Week 8.