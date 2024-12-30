Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demani Richardson headshot

Demani Richardson News: Nine tackles against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Richardson tallied nine tackles (six solo) during Carolina's 48-14 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Richardson made his third start of the season Sunday due to Jordan Fuller (coach's decision) being sidelined. Richardson played all 74 defensive snaps and finished as the Panthers' fourth-leading tackler behind Chandler Wooten (14), Xavier Woods (12) and Jacoby Windmon (10). It appears Carolina wants to see what it has in Richardson, and the undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M could start over Fuller in the regular-season finale against Atlanta next Sunday.

Demani Richardson
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now