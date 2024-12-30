Demani Richardson News: Nine tackles against Tampa Bay

Richardson tallied nine tackles (six solo) during Carolina's 48-14 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Richardson made his third start of the season Sunday due to Jordan Fuller (coach's decision) being sidelined. Richardson played all 74 defensive snaps and finished as the Panthers' fourth-leading tackler behind Chandler Wooten (14), Xavier Woods (12) and Jacoby Windmon (10). It appears Carolina wants to see what it has in Richardson, and the undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M could start over Fuller in the regular-season finale against Atlanta next Sunday.