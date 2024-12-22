Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demani Richardson headshot

Demani Richardson News: Starting in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Richardson will start at strong safety over Jordan Fuller (coach's decision) for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson will make his third start of the regular season Sunday. He started at safety in Week 8 and 9, and across those two games he accumulated 23 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defense. Richardson and the Panthers' secondary will have their hands full against quarterback Kyler Murray and pass catchers Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.

Demani Richardson
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now