DeMarcco Hellams headshot

DeMarcco Hellams Injury: Still not near coming back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 11:43am

Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Hellams (ankle) is still "slow to go," Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hellams has been sidelined since the preseason with a serious ankle injury, and it seems like he'll have to remain out at least through Week 13. A return to action in 2024 hasn't been ruled out, but he is starting to run out of chances to make it happen.

DeMarcco Hellams
Atlanta Falcons
