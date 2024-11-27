DeMarcco Hellams Injury: Still not near coming back
Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Hellams (ankle) is still "slow to go," Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Hellams has been sidelined since the preseason with a serious ankle injury, and it seems like he'll have to remain out at least through Week 13. A return to action in 2024 hasn't been ruled out, but he is starting to run out of chances to make it happen.
