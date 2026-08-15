DeMarcco Hellams News: Sizable reps in preseason opener

Hellams (hamstring) recorded four tackles (three solo) during the Falcons' 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Friday.

Neither Xavier Watts (undisclosed) nor Jessie Bates (back) played in Friday's exhibition game, so Hellams drew the start at safety and ended up playing 45 snaps (37 on defense, eight on special teams). Hellams is expected to operate mostly on special teams this season while working in a rotational role in the secondary. He logged 10 tackles (four solo) across 11 regular-season games in 2025 before ending the year on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.