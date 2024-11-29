DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Close to returning to practice

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Lawrence (foot) is "coming back into the fray as far as practicing," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence suffered a right midfoot sprain during the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants, which caused him to be placed on injured reserve Oct. 2. He has been sidelined for Dallas' last eight games, though it appears he has progressed in his recovery enough that he could have his 21-day practice window open during the Cowboys' Week 14 prep.