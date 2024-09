DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Questionable to return

Lawrence (foot) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

The defensive end made two tackles, including a sack, before exiting. Lawrence played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Dallas' first three games, recording 12 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.