DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Remaining on IR
Lawrence (foot) will not have his 21-day practice window opened this week, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lawrence has been on injured reserve since Oct. 2 and has missed the mandatory four games. However, the Boise State product isn't healed enough to return to the field in any capacity, so the opening of his practice window will have to wait at least one more week.
