Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DeMarcus Lawrence headshot

DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Set for extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 28, 2024 at 12:04am

Lawrence (foot) is expected to be out at least four weeks with a midfoot sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence is a prime candidate to be placed on injured reserve, and he's expected to be reevaluated after four weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he considers Lawrence's injury to be worse than that of Micah Parsons (ankle), who was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Chauncey Golston and Marshawn Kneeland are two candidates to see an increase in workload on the defensive line moving forward.

DeMarcus Lawrence
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News