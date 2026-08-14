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DeMarcus Lawrence News: One last year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:19pm

Lawrence has declared that he will retire after the 2026 season, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lawrence is entering season 13 as a Super Bowl champion. The 34-year-old participated in 16 regular-season games last year, producing 53 tackles (24 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while forcing and recovering three fumbles in the process. The starting middle linebacker discussed the decision extensively with his family waiting back home in Dallas and has decided on one last ride to help give the Seahawks a chance at consecutive championships.

DeMarcus Lawrence
Seattle Seahawks
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