Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson Injury: Estimated as DNP again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Robinson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has been a DNP estimate in back-to-back days to open the practice week ahead of Thursday night's NFC West clash with the 49ers. If Robinson is unable to go on the short week, Tutu Atwell would be next in line for snaps behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The Rams will release their final injury report of the week Wednesday.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now