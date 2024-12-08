Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson Injury: Hurts shoulder Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Robinson sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Bills, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

At the time of his departure early in the third quarter, Robinson had been held without a catch on one target. As long as Robinson is sidelined, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will be the options at wide receiver behind the top duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
