Robinson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Just as head coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site on Monday, Robinson is operating with a cap on his practice reps this week, only the listed injury is to his hip and not his groin. In any case, Robinson's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to see if he may head into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.