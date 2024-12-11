Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Robinson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson missed a good portion of the third quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Bills due to a shoulder injury but was able to return to action. Since then, he was estimated as a non-participant Monday, didn't take part in Tuesday's walkthrough and then was limited at Wednesday's practice. Robinson thus has a chance to suit up Week 15, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

