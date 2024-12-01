Demarcus Robinson Injury: Sustains hand injury in Week 13

Robinson suffered a hand injury during Sunday's game at New Orleans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Before departing in the middle of the fourth quarter, Robinson had hauled in two of three targets for 49 yards and one touchdown. With Robinson on the sideline, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will be the available wide receivers to the Rams offense behind the top pair of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.