Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson Injury: Sustains hand injury in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 3:40pm

Robinson suffered a hand injury during Sunday's game at New Orleans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Before departing in the middle of the fourth quarter, Robinson had hauled in two of three targets for 49 yards and one touchdown. With Robinson on the sideline, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will be the available wide receivers to the Rams offense behind the top pair of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
