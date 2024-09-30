Demarcus Robinson Injury: To be limited at practice

Coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that Robinson (groin) will be limited at practice this week, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

That said, McVay noted that he expects Robinson to be able to play against the Packers on Sunday. If that ends up being the case, Robinson will continue to see added opportunities this weekend alongside Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell, given that both Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (IR, knee) will remain sidelined versus Green Bay.