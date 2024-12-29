Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson News: Another goose egg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 10:22am

Robinson failed to secure either of his targets during Saturday's 13-9 victory against the Cardinals.

For the fourth straight contest, Robinson didn't register a catch, a troubling trend considering his playing time as a starter has stayed relatively consistent during this stretch. The Rams' offense has essentially gone through Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams over this span, with the duo combining for 13 catches and the rest of the Rams combining for just four. A divisional showdown against Seattle closes out the regular season in Week 18, and Robinson seems likely to continue his minimal role on the Rams offense.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
