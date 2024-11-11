Demarcus Robinson News: Grabs one catch on MNF

Robinson had one reception (on five targets) for 23 yards in Monday's 23-15 loss to Miami.

Robinson overcame minor toe and hip injuries in order to suit up as the Rams' third receiver in Monday's defeat. The veteran wideout couldn't replicate his strong output from the previous two weeks with both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp active against the Dolphins. Expect Robinson to continue operating as Matthew Stafford's third or fourth option when the Rams visit the Patriots on Sunday.