Demarcus Robinson News: Hits pay dirt Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Robinson had two receptions on three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Robinson got back into the end zone after being held out for two straight weeks following a four-score outburst over Weeks 8 and 9. The veteran receiver finished with two or fewer receptions for the fifth time over his last six contests, highlighting his dependency on touchdowns in order to generate fantasy value. Those facts limit Robinson to deep-league utility as the Rams prepare to take on the Saints next Sunday.

