Demarcus Robinson News: Re-enters Sunday's game

Robinson (shoulder) returned to Sunday's 44-42 win against the Bills.

Robinson hurt his shoulder early in the third quarter but was on the field for Matthew Stafford's 17-yard TD connection with Cooper Kupp with 22 seconds remaining in that quarter. While Robinson didn't record a catch on his only official target, Stafford looked his way multiple times, only for pass interference to wipe away two different plays. One of them was a 56-yarder that didn't count due to offsetting pass interference calls, after which he exited the game for most of the third. Robinson will look to be more involved Thursday at San Francisco.