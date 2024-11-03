Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson headshot

Demarcus Robinson News: Scores winning TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:49pm

Robinson had six receptions on nine targets for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over Seattle.

Robinson saw his role elevated following Puka Nacua's early ejection in Sunday's victory. The 30-year-old Robinson cashed in an early second-half touchdown before finishing off the Seahawks with a 39-yard score in overtime. Robinson should revert to the Rams' third wideout role against the Dolphins next Sunday despite catching four touchdowns over his last two contests.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
