Demarcus Robinson News: Scores winning TD
Robinson had six receptions on nine targets for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over Seattle.
Robinson saw his role elevated following Puka Nacua's early ejection in Sunday's victory. The 30-year-old Robinson cashed in an early second-half touchdown before finishing off the Seahawks with a 39-yard score in overtime. Robinson should revert to the Rams' third wideout role against the Dolphins next Sunday despite catching four touchdowns over his last two contests.
