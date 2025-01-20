Demarcus Robinson News: Second on team in receiving yards

Robinson secured three of seven targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

The veteran wideout was able to make a huge play in the first quarter, ripping a deep ball from Matthew Stafford out of the hands of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for a 48-yard gain that led to a Joshua Karty field goal. It was a tale of two halves of the season for Robinson, as the majority of his career-high 505 receiving yards (on just 31 catches) came between Weeks 1 and 9. A second-half swoon saw four consecutive games where he was held without a catch, a troubling trend for Robinson, who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.