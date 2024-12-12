Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson

Demarcus Robinson News: Suiting up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 4:00pm

Robinson (shoulder) is listed as active Thursday at San Francisco, Stu Jackson of the Ram's official site reports.

Robinson was contained to one limited practice (Wednesday) during Week 15 prep due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in the third quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Bills. Nevertheless, he'll be available to the Rams offense Thursday, likely handling the No. 3 WR role behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Such a gig has resulted in a 28-433-7 line on 54 targets for Robinson in 13 contests this season.

