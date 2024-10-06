Demarcus Robinson News: Tallies first touchdown

Robinson recorded three receptions on five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

Robinson continued to see his role fade relative to Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington. However, he contributed a few key catches, the most important of which was a one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that got the Rams within one score. Despite the key reception, he has failed to reach 50 yards in all but one game on the season.