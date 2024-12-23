Demarcus Robinson News: Third straight game without catch

Robinson failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 19-9 victory against the Jets.

It was the same stat line for the third game in a row for the veteran, and the only pass sent Robinson's way was picked off by Jets' safety Tony Adams. Despite continuing to be on the field at the same clip as fellow starters Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, Robinson hasn't secured more than two catches in a game since Week 9 and will likely continue to see a limited role on offense against the Cardinals in Week 17.