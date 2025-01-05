Fantasy Football
Demarcus Robinson

Demarcus Robinson News: Turns three catches into 72 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Robinson caught three of six targets for 72 receiving yards in Sunday's 30-25 loss to the Rams.

Robinson was promoted to the starting lineup with both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp sitting out Sunday's tilt. The veteran backup was up to the task, posting his second-highest yardage total in 17 active games this season. Robinson finishes the regular season with a 34-577-7 line and will revert to his No. 3 role on offense against the Vikings next Monday.

Demarcus Robinson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
