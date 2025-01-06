DeMarcus Walker News: Career high in tackles

Walker recorded one tackle in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Walker had never posted more than 32 tackles in any of his first seven years in the league, but he shattered that total with a 47-tackle output in 17 games this season. Also, the defensive end recorded 3.5 sacks for the second year in a row, which represented a decline from the 4.4 sacks Walker averaged from 2019-2022. He's signed with the Bears through 2026.