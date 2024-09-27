Demario Davis Injury: Out for Week 4

Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It's unclear if the hamstring issue is to the same leg Davis battled during training camp, but he's going to miss this NFC South clash after playing heavy snaps in Weeks 2 and 3. On the year, Davis has 18 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass deflection. Willie Gay and Pete Werner should see the bulk of the linebacker snaps for New Orleans against Atlanta.